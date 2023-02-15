EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine

World
2023-02-15 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU will propose sanctions targeting for the first time Iranian economic operators involved in the Russian war in Ukraine.

"For the first time we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard," Von der Leyen told European lawmakers in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen said the 10th package of sanctions, worth a total of 11 billion euros ($11.79 billion), would target new trade bans and technology export controls, including drones, helicopters and missiles.
 

World

Middle East

EU

Sanction

Iran

European

Union

Entities

Involved

Russia

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-30

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:02

Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike

LBCI
World
07:55

Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop "war" on poultry

LBCI
World
07:31

Scotland's Sturgeon to quit, will remain until a successor has been found

LBCI
World
06:12

Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
World
2022-12-30

12 Arab stars in Riyadh will welcome 2023 live on LBCI

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-08

Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app