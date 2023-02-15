News
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
World
2023-02-15 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU will propose sanctions targeting for the first time Iranian economic operators involved in the Russian war in Ukraine.
"For the first time we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard," Von der Leyen told European lawmakers in Strasbourg.
Von der Leyen said the 10th package of sanctions, worth a total of 11 billion euros ($11.79 billion), would target new trade bans and technology export controls, including drones, helicopters and missiles.
Reuters
World
Middle East
EU
Sanction
Iran
European
Union
Entities
Involved
Russia
Ukraine
War
