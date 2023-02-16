News
In Argentina's drought-hit fields, billion dollar losses and farmers going under
World
2023-02-16 | 08:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In Argentina's drought-hit fields, billion dollar losses and farmers going under
In the Argentine town of Ciguena, rancher Andrés Betiger is fighting to keep his farm from going under amid the South American country's worst drought in sixty years, which has pummeled soy, corn and wheat crops and dented cattle herds.
To get water, Betiger travels 52 kilometers (32 miles) with a tank and rickety tractor that often breaks down, a reflection of how the arid weather since last year has weighed on farmers, who have delay planting and even abandoned crops.
"Things are bad, we don't have much, we don't have margins to stop things for four or five days. We are practically hauling water every day for the animals to drink," said Betiger, 41, who is contemplating to declare bankruptcy.
"It hurts, it scares me," he added. "It's already becoming financially and physically unsustainable."
Argentina's drought has big repercussions for global food markets, forcing farmers to slash harvest outlooks and denting grains supply from the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal, the No. 3 for corn, and a major wheat and beef supplier.
This in turn hits Argentina's ability to build up much-needed reserves of dollars, threatening to derail a fragile economic revival and leave the government unable to meet debt repayments amid spiraling inflation and a deep fiscal deficit.
"In Argentina this drought situation has created a perfect storm," said Cristian Russo, head of agricultural estimates at the Rosario grains exchange, which cut its soybean harvest estimate this m
World
Argentina
South America
Drought
Hit
Fields
Billion
Dollar
Losses
Farmers
Going
Under
