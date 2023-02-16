To get water, Betiger travels 52 kilometers (32 miles) with a tank and rickety tractor that often breaks down, a reflection of how the arid weather since last year has weighed on farmers, who have delay planting and even abandoned crops.

"Things are bad, we don't have much, we don't have margins to stop things for four or five days. We are practically hauling water every day for the animals to drink," said Betiger, 41, who is contemplating to declare bankruptcy.



"It hurts, it scares me," he added. "It's already becoming financially and physically unsustainable."



Argentina's drought has big repercussions for global food markets, forcing farmers to slash harvest outlooks and denting grains supply from the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal, the No. 3 for corn, and a major wheat and beef supplier.

This in turn hits Argentina's ability to build up much-needed reserves of dollars, threatening to derail a fragile economic revival and leave the government unable to meet debt repayments amid spiraling inflation and a deep fiscal deficit.



"In Argentina this drought situation has created a perfect storm," said Cristian Russo, head of agricultural estimates at the Rosario grains exchange, which cut its soybean harvest estimate this m