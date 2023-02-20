EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list

World
2023-02-20 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list

The European Union will impose sanctions against dozens of Iranians, including judges, for their role in imposing death penalties on protesters, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday.

"Judges, prison workers, people who sentence others to death, dozens of them will get on the list," Asselborn said before a meeting with other foreign ministers from the EU in Brussels.
 

World

Middle East

EU

European Union

Include

Iran

Judges

Sanctions

List

Luxemburg

Death

Penalties

Protesters

LBCI Next
Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:52

Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
11:33

Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:54

US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:56

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference

LBCI
World
09:43

Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe

LBCI
World
09:25

EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-17

Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app