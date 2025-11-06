Lebanese president condemns Israeli attacks in south Lebanon as ‘fully fledged crime’

Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese president condemns Israeli attacks in south Lebanon as ‘fully fledged crime’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese president condemns Israeli attacks in south Lebanon as ‘fully fledged crime’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s recent actions in southern Lebanon, calling them a “fully fledged crime” not only under international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilians, terrorizing populations, and forcing them from their homes, but also a blatant political offense.

Aoun said that “whenever Lebanon expresses openness to a peaceful negotiation process to resolve outstanding issues with Israel, it responds with aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, flaunting its disregard for Resolution 1701 and repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement.”

He noted that nearly a year has passed since the ceasefire came into effect, adding that during this period, Israel has made every effort to reject any negotiated settlement between the two countries. “Your message has been received,” he said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Israel

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-17

Lebanese president, PM review situation in south amid continued Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More