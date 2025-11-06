Lebanese president condemns Israeli attacks in south Lebanon as ‘fully fledged crime’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s recent actions in southern Lebanon, calling them a “fully fledged crime” not only under international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilians, terrorizing populations, and forcing them from their homes, but also a blatant political offense.



Aoun said that “whenever Lebanon expresses openness to a peaceful negotiation process to resolve outstanding issues with Israel, it responds with aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, flaunting its disregard for Resolution 1701 and repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement.”



He noted that nearly a year has passed since the ceasefire came into effect, adding that during this period, Israel has made every effort to reject any negotiated settlement between the two countries. “Your message has been received,” he said.