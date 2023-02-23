Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukrainian city Kherson refuse to leave

World
2023-02-23 | 00:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukrainian city Kherson refuse to leave
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukrainian city Kherson refuse to leave

Vladyslav Antoniuk felt euphoric three months ago when he returned to his home city Kherson, the day Ukrainian troops rolled back in and jubilant residents waved blue and yellow flags in the main square to celebrate.

The recapture of the only regional capital Russia had seized during its invasion was the biggest triumph of Ukraine's counter-offensive in the second half of last year, lifting hopes across the country and bringing displaced residents flooding home.

But three months later, Ukraine's advances have halted and grim reality has set in. Russian soldiers, who retreated just across the Dnipro River, have not been pushed back further and are pummeling the city daily with artillery.

Many residents have now left for a second time, with the encouragement of the region's leaders.

Not Antoniuk, 46, who says he's going nowhere: "It's my city. People help each other in their own way," he said.

But Vasyl Nezgoda isn't so sure. Two weeks ago, a Russian Grad rocket slammed into his apartment building roof. He moved to a friend's house and is staying in the city for now.

"But if the situation gets worse, I will leave."

Residents endured eight months of what many describe as a brutal Russian occupation. Ukrainian authorities are investigating hundreds of disappearances and cases of physical or sexual abuse of detainees by the former occupiers.
 
But high hopes that the city's return to Ukrainian control would bring normalcy have not materialized. These days, the central square is deserted. On Wednesday, Russian shells hit a bus stop in the city Centre, killing six people and wounding a dozen.

Officials estimate just 50,000 people remain of a pre-war population of 279,000, and they are now advising the rest to leave, as long as the city remains within range of Russia's guns across the river.

"Until we have a distance of 30-40 kilometers to the enemy, it is better for people to leave, to save their lives and health," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, a position akin under martial law to governor.

He spoke to Reuters outside Kherson's stately administration building, missing several windows after nearby blasts shattered their glass. He said his administration evacuates about 100 people from the city daily on trains and buses on a voluntary basis.

Many don't go far. While Kherson city's population is shrinking, other Ukrainian-held areas further from the front line in surrounding Kherson region, known as Ukraine's fruit basket, are receiving more people.

Prokudin, 39, has only been on the job since Feb. 7, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired a slew of public officials, saying he needed to clean up internal problems. Prokudin previously led Kherson region's National Police department.

He faces a hard sell urging some holdouts to leave.

"We will stand here," said Ihor Vlasenko, 60, who works for a heating company. "I am not thinking about leaving."

REUTERS

World

Ukraine

Russia

Russian

War

Ukrainian

Kherson

LBCI Next
Threatened by war, Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-15

EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

ICRC pays visits to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war

LBCI
World
05:34

Moldova dismisses Russian report of Ukraine plot over Transdniestria

LBCI
World
00:38

Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:49

Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve

LBCI
World
06:44

Euro zone inflation marginally higher in Jan: core also lifted

LBCI
World
06:32

US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks

LBCI
World
06:19

Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-31

Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-16

Cabinet will convene on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East
06:10

Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app