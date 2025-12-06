PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation

Lebanon News
06-12-2025 | 02:58
High views
PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation
0min
PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the start of their participation in the Doha Forum.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and develop Lebanese-Syrian bilateral relations.

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
