Finland to send three Leopard tanks to Ukraine

World
2023-02-23 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finland to send three Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Finland to send three Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Finland will send three Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Finnish defense ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Kyiv secured pledges from Western supporters of modern battlefield tanks to help fend off Russia's invasion, as Moscow is trying to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto in January said Finland would participate in a European donation of battle tanks, adding that Finland's contribution would "not be very numerous".

Finland, which shares a 1,300-km border with Russia, has slightly fewer than 200 Leopard 2 tanks.

The value of Finland's newest defense aid package to Ukraine will amount to 160 million euros ($169 million), including the three Leopards and training related to their use, the ministry said.
 
 
REUTERS
 

World

Finland

Leopard

Tanks

Ukraine

LBCI Next
US to 'quickly' nominate candidate to lead World Bank, Yellen says
Female-owned farms and companies are growing Ghana's taste for coffee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-23

Poland signals intent to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-01-29

North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:43

Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:07

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-10

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app