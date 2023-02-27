Nissan raises global EV targets; to boost US input

World
2023-02-27 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nissan raises global EV targets; to boost US input
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nissan raises global EV targets; to boost US input

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) on Monday raised its electrified car sales goals and said it would boost power train production in the United States, as it looks to catch up in a segment dominated by newer automakers such as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs) with its all-battery-powered Leaf but has struggled alongside many legacy automakers in the face of increasing competition from nimbler new entrants.

Nissan now aims to have electrified vehicles - which include its advanced hybrid e-power cars - make up over 55% of global sales by fiscal 2030, up from a previous goal of 50%, it said.

The EV mix will increase to 44% by fiscal 2026 from an earlier target of 40%, Nissan said.

The automaker plans 27 new electrified vehicles by that year, 19 of which will be all-battery EVs, it said in a statement. That compared with its previous plan of 23 electrified vehicles including 15 all-battery EVs.

In addition to EV production at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant, Nissan plans to build electric power trains at its Decherd plant in the same state to help it meet requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday.

The company is looking into adding a second source of batteries produced in the US, he said, which would contribute towards existing supply from Envision AESC. Nissan is confident it will be in compliance with the Act due to the localization of battery production starting from 2026.

"IRA is challenging, but on the other side, it's an opportunity to accelerate the competitive electrification," he said in an online briefing.

REUTERS
 

World

Nissan

EV

Target

Boost

US

LBCI Next
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
Euro zone lending growth slows again amid downturn
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

US weapons sales to get stricter human rights review under Biden

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

LBCI
World
09:00

EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism

LBCI
World
08:43

Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war

LBCI
World
08:41

Destructive tornadoes in US Plains injure a dozen, cut power for thousands

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

LBCI
World
06:02

Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app