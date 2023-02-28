News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China's Communist party cautious on economy, reiterates party's leadership
World
2023-02-28 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China's Communist party cautious on economy, reiterates party's leadership
The Chinese Communist Party said on Tuesday that the foundation of economic recovery is not yet solid and the unexpected may occur at any time, and it repeated the need for the country to be guided by the party with Xi Jinping at its "core".
China's economy grew 3 percent last year - one of its feeblest rates in nearly half a century - weakened by ultra-strict COVID-19 policies championed by President Xi, but the measures were lifted in December, after which the highly transmissible Omicron strain rapidly spread across the country.
China's development still faces triple pressures including demand contraction, supply shock and weakened expectations, the Communist Party's Central Committee said in a communique after a major three-day gathering, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
China's "rejuvenation" must be guided by Xi and the Central Committee as national governance is being "modernized", the committee said in the communique but it offered no details.
"It is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement a new development concept," the committee, the largest of the party's top decision-making bodies, said.
More than 200 members of the Central Committee discussed a draft of reforms to party and state organizations that will be examined at an upcoming session of the National People's Congress, China's legislature.
The Central Committee also approved a proposed list of leadership candidates to be recommended at the annual meeting of the largely rubber-stamp parliament, due to open at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing on Sunday.
At the parliamentary meeting, lawmakers are expected to endorse the next line-up of top government posts in the Cabinet to be headed by a new premier for the next five years.
Xi is also widely expected to secure his third five-year term as president, after clinching a precedent-breaking third party leadership term in October last year.
Xinhua on Sunday praised Xi's attention to the masses and their livelihoods.
"The leader of the people does not fail the people, and hundreds of millions of people love their leader!" the news agency declared in an article.
Reuters
World
China
Communist
Party
Cautious
Economy
Reiterates
Party's
Leadership
Next
South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat
Some US Caterpillar workers plan possible strike once contract expires
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-03
Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy
World
2023-01-03
Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy
0
World
12:10
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
World
12:10
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
0
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
0
Variety
07:19
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
Variety
07:19
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:22
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
World
12:22
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
0
World
12:10
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
World
12:10
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
0
World
10:17
Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria
World
10:17
Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria
0
World
10:01
Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties
World
10:01
Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
World
2022-12-06
Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
World
2022-12-06
Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
2
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
4
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
5
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
8
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store