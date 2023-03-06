China leans on coal amid energy security push

World
2023-03-06 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China leans on coal amid energy security push
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China leans on coal amid energy security push

China's state planner underlined a greater role for coal in its power supply on Sunday, saying the fossil fuel would be used to improve the reliability and security of its energy system.

Soaring global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic supply disruption have prompted Beijing to step up its focus on energy security in recent years.

The world's second-biggest economy relied on coal to generate 56.2 percent of its electricity last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, but has significantly boosted its use of natural gas and renewable energy in recent years to lower carbon emissions.
 
Fluctuating output from renewable plants, however, has led policymakers to lean on reliable and easily dispatchable coal power to shore up the country's baseload supply. Last year, scorching summer temperatures and a drought in China's southwest caused hydropower output to dwindle, leading to power outages.

"We will strengthen the basic supporting role of coal (and) take orderly steps to increase advanced coal production while ensuring safety," said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in a report to the annual gathering of parliament.
 
China approved the construction of another 106 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity last year, four times higher than a year earlier and the highest since 2015, driven by energy security considerations, research showed last week.

About 50GW of that went into construction.

"The energy security narrative is still going strong," said Greenpeace China policy advisor Li Shuo.

"This has given impetus to China's coal sector as seen in the rapid approval of coal plants across the country," he said.
 
The NDRC also stressed the importance of ramping up domestic oil and gas supply.

"We will intensify the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas at home to discover more untapped reserves and increase production," it said.

Despite a strategy to boost use of natural gas as a bridge fuel to achieve its 2060 carbon neutrality, China is slowing an aggressive campaign started in 2017 to replace coal with gas.

Concerned about supply shortages amid high global prices, the planner pledged to "strictly control the expansion of projects to replace coal with natural gas".

The state planner also reiterated its efforts to further reform the oil and gas sector, with a focus on improving the pricing mechanism for natural gas to better reflect the cost of production and procurement.

China imports about 40 percent of its gas consumption.

"(We shall) develop sound mechanisms to adjust urban end-user prices of natural gas in step with procurement costs," the report said.

China will also push ahead with construction of a second batch of major wind and solar plants, they added.

The reliance on coal was described as temporary by some to cover supply shortfalls as the country develops renewables.

"New renewables generation has not been able to cover all the demand growth in any specific year, which means some additional coal generation is still needed each year," said David Fishman, senior manager of China-based energy consultancy the Lantau Group.

"In 2023 or 2024 we might see the first year where renewable generation totally covers new demand growth ... after this coal consumption should start to decrease year-on-year," he said.

China has pledged to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon-neutrality by 2060.

Beijing is targeting reducing energy consumption per unit of GDP by around 2 percent in 2023, said the NDRC report.
 

World

China

Coal

Energy

Amid

Security

Push

Asia

System

Russia

Ukraine

Invasion

LBCI Next
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries - TASS
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-20

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:48

Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
07:33

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

LBCI
World
07:19

Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

LBCI
World
07:06

Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
World
02:40

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
06:55

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app