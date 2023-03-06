News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China leans on coal amid energy security push
World
2023-03-06 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
China leans on coal amid energy security push
China's state planner underlined a greater role for coal in its power supply on Sunday, saying the fossil fuel would be used to improve the reliability and security of its energy system.
Soaring global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic supply disruption have prompted Beijing to step up its focus on energy security in recent years.
The world's second-biggest economy relied on coal to generate 56.2 percent of its electricity last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, but has significantly boosted its use of natural gas and renewable energy in recent years to lower carbon emissions.
Fluctuating output from renewable plants, however, has led policymakers to lean on reliable and easily dispatchable coal power to shore up the country's baseload supply. Last year, scorching summer temperatures and a drought in China's southwest caused hydropower output to dwindle, leading to power outages.
"We will strengthen the basic supporting role of coal (and) take orderly steps to increase advanced coal production while ensuring safety," said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in a report to the annual gathering of parliament.
China approved the construction of another 106 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity last year, four times higher than a year earlier and the highest since 2015, driven by energy security considerations, research showed last week.
About 50GW of that went into construction.
"The energy security narrative is still going strong," said Greenpeace China policy advisor Li Shuo.
"This has given impetus to China's coal sector as seen in the rapid approval of coal plants across the country," he said.
The NDRC also stressed the importance of ramping up domestic oil and gas supply.
"We will intensify the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas at home to discover more untapped reserves and increase production," it said.
Despite a strategy to boost use of natural gas as a bridge fuel to achieve its 2060 carbon neutrality, China is slowing an aggressive campaign started in 2017 to replace coal with gas.
Concerned about supply shortages amid high global prices, the planner pledged to "strictly control the expansion of projects to replace coal with natural gas".
The state planner also reiterated its efforts to further reform the oil and gas sector, with a focus on improving the pricing mechanism for natural gas to better reflect the cost of production and procurement.
China imports about 40 percent of its gas consumption.
"(We shall) develop sound mechanisms to adjust urban end-user prices of natural gas in step with procurement costs," the report said.
China will also push ahead with construction of a second batch of major wind and solar plants, they added.
The reliance on coal was described as temporary by some to cover supply shortfalls as the country develops renewables.
"New renewables generation has not been able to cover all the demand growth in any specific year, which means some additional coal generation is still needed each year," said David Fishman, senior manager of China-based energy consultancy the Lantau Group.
"In 2023 or 2024 we might see the first year where renewable generation totally covers new demand growth ... after this coal consumption should start to decrease year-on-year," he said.
China has pledged to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon-neutrality by 2060.
Beijing is targeting reducing energy consumption per unit of GDP by around 2 percent in 2023, said the NDRC report.
Reuters
World
China
Coal
Energy
Amid
Security
Push
Asia
System
Russia
Ukraine
Invasion
Next
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries - TASS
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
0
World
2023-02-27
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
World
2023-02-27
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
0
World
2023-02-22
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
2023-02-22
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:48
Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
World
07:48
Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
0
World
07:33
Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
World
07:33
Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
0
World
07:19
Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch
World
07:19
Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch
0
World
07:06
Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms
World
07:06
Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
0
World
02:40
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
World
02:40
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
0
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
3
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
8
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store