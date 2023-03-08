News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK sanctions 'global violators of women's rights'
World
2023-03-08 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK sanctions 'global violators of women's rights'
Britain on Wednesday announced a package of sanctions against what they described as 'global violators of women's rights' based in Iran, Syria, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.
The asset freezes and travel bans were introduced on International Women's Day, applying to four individuals, including military figures accused of overseeing rape. An Iranian government institution was also sanctioned.
"These sanctions send a clear message that the perpetrators of abhorrent gender-based violence must be held accountable," foreign minister James Cleverly said in an emailed statement.
"We are increasing our efforts to stand up for women and girls, and will use all the tools at our disposal to tackle the inequalities which remain."
The sanctions came alongside the publication of the government's 'Women and Girls Strategy' setting out their plans to tackle gender inequality worldwide.
Reuters
World
UK
England
Sanctions
Global
Violators
Woman
Rights
Politics
Government
Next
Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-07
EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights
World
2023-03-07
EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights
0
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
0
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
World
2023-02-27
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
0
World
2023-02-24
G20 tussles over Ukraine war as West steps up sanctions
World
2023-02-24
G20 tussles over Ukraine war as West steps up sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
0
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
0
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
0
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
0
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store