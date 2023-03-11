US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

World
2023-03-11 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

The Biden administration is working to further tighten restrictions on exporting semiconductor manufacturing gear to China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the situation.

The government has briefed US companies about the plan and told them it expects to announce the restrictions as early as next month, the report said.

The Biden administration plans to coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan, according to the report.

This week, Dutch government said it plans new restrictions on semiconductor technology exports to China to protect national security.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China was firmly opposed to the restrictions as a means "to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies."

The US had imposed a slew of export restrictions late last year including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.
 
REUTERS
 

World

US

Chipmaking

Exports

China

Chinese

LBCI Next
United States, EU agree to start talks on critical minerals amid trade tensions
US SEC rejects VanEck spot bitcoin ETF application for third time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-10

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

US sanctions China-based network accused of supplying Iran drone maker

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Ford discounts Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:31

Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat

LBCI
World
10:27

Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

LBCI
World
08:21

Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

LBCI
World
07:49

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app