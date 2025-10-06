OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership

Variety and Tech
06-10-2025 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership

OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced a new partnership Monday in which OpenAI will invest in the California chip manufacturer as it delivers "six gigawatts" of artificial intelligence chips.

In a joint statement, the companies said the first one-gigawatt deployment of AMD's graphics processing units (GPUs) would begin in the second half of 2026.

AFP

Variety and Tech

OpenAI

Advanced Micro Devices

Artificial Intelligence

Chips

United States

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18

One year since pager explosions, survivors confront long-term impact in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-16

Justice Minister urges judges to launch reform path as new judicial year opens in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-07

Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:41

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26

Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire

LBCI
World News
08:45

Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank, rolling back a Francis reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More