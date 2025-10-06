News
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
Variety and Tech
06-10-2025 | 07:55
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced a new partnership Monday in which OpenAI will invest in the California chip manufacturer as it delivers "six gigawatts" of artificial intelligence chips.
In a joint statement, the companies said the first one-gigawatt deployment of AMD's graphics processing units (GPUs) would begin in the second half of 2026.
Variety and Tech
OpenAI
Advanced Micro Devices
Artificial Intelligence
Chips
United States
