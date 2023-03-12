Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI

World
2023-03-12 | 12:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI

Negotiations over a deal that has been kept away from the public eye for months have emerged in the past few days. The deal would result in Tehran releasing three prisoners in exchange for Washington unfreezing frozen funds belonging to Iran in over ten billion dollars from multiple countries.

Nizar Zakka, President of Hostage Aid Worldwide organization,  confirmed to LBCI that the agreement on hostages between Iran and the United States reached its final stage, and "the parties have been negotiating for some time on how to release Iranian funds in Japan, South Korea, and Iraq, amounting to a total of $10 billion."

"These funds will be deposited in a specific bank to ensure they are used for humanitarian purposes. It is important to clarify that this agreement was expected to yield results and has nothing to do with the agreement between Saudi Arabia and China," Zakka added.

Zakka added that the possible funds were supposed to be deposited in a European bank. 

"Still, due to European sanctions on Iran, the agreement was delayed, and the funds are now expected to be released into one of the Gulf Arab banks."

A few days ago, American citizen Siyamak Namazi appealed to President Joe Biden from prison through CNN to release him and his colleagues from Iranian jails.

Iran's foreign minister was the first to speak about reaching an agreement. In a televised dialogue, Abdullahian explained that Tehran was ready to exchange prisoners, and the United States was taking the necessary technical steps. 

If the agreement with Washington is executed, we will witness the exchange of prisoners in a short period.

In contrast to the Iranian statements, US media quoted State Department spokesman Ned Price on Sunday as contradicting these statements.

Price denied reaching an agreement and described the Iranian officials' statements as another lie that increases the families' suffering, confirming that the US administration is tirelessly working to secure the release of the three Americans unjustly imprisoned in Iran.

The first deal occurred in January 2016, during the last year of President Barack Obama's administration. At that time, five American prisoners were exchanged for seven Iranian prisoners, six of whom held American citizenship.

The second deal occurred in December 2019 and involved the exchange of American researcher Xiyue Wang for Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani.

If things proceed as planned, March 2023 will be added to the history of the exchange deals between Tehran and Washington after indirect negotiations that started last February, in which Qatar and Britain played the role of mediators alongside Oman, which serves as a permanent mediator.
 

World

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Negotiations

Tehran

Prisoners

Exchange

Washington

Frozen

Funds

Iran

American

Citizen

Siyamak Namazi

LBCI Next
SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

US officials deny reaching exchange of prisoners agreement with Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10

Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities

LBCI
World
2023-02-16

The US and Iran are holding indirect talks on a possible prisoner exchange, with the help of the UK and Qatar, sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:09

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

LBCI
World
11:00

Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash

LBCI
World
10:09

US officials deny reaching exchange of prisoners agreement with Iran

LBCI
World
09:58

Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

Vintage photos show winter days in old Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:48

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app