Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen

Israel's military said on Monday it had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen after sirens sounded near Eilat, a day after Yemen's Houthis hit an airport close to the southern Israeli city with a drone.



Later on Monday, the military said sirens had sounded in the Negev area after the intrusion of another drone. It did not say what had happened to that drone.



Israel's Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed operations after being briefly shut on Sunday when a drone launched from Yemen struck the arrivals hall.





Reuters