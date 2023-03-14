The death toll in Malawi from tropical storm Freddy has jumped to 190 from 99 reported previously, the country's disaster management agency said on Tuesday.



Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere and potentially the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, has killed scores of people and left a trail of destruction in Malawi and Mozambique after it made landfall for the second time over the weekend.

As heavy rains continued to pummel Malawi on Tuesday, 584 people have been injured and 37 are still reported missing, the country's Department of Disaster Management Affairs said in a statement.