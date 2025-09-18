Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

Lebanon’s Justice Minister, Adel Nassar, met Thursday morning at his office with Bulgarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Iassen Tomov, in the presence of Public Prosecutor of the Court of Cassation Emily Mirna Kallas.



The meeting focused on judicial and diplomatic procedures regarding the extradition request for Igor Grechushkin, the owner of the Russian ship MV Rhosus (who also holds Cypriot citizenship), who was detained by Bulgarian authorities at Sofia Airport on September 5.



The arrest follows an Interpol Red Notice issued based on a Lebanese judicial request for both Grechushkin and the ship’s captain.



Minister Nassar expressed appreciation for Bulgaria’s ongoing cooperation and coordination in this matter, and both sides agreed to maintain continuous communication to ensure the prompt extradition of the detainee. Lebanon and Bulgaria have a bilateral extradition treaty in place.