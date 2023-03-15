News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan Inc. delivers largest wage increases in decades
World
2023-03-15 | 08:04
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Japan Inc. delivers largest wage increases in decades
Top Japanese companies offered their largest pay increases in a quarter century at annual labor talks which wrapped up on Wednesday, heeding, at least for now, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's calls for higher wages to counter rising living costs.
Worker pay has been one casualty of years of sputtering growth in the world's third-largest economy since the late 1990s, leaving Japanese salaries well behind the OECD average.
But now a weak yen and rising commodities prices have driven up import costs and pushed inflation to the highest in four decades, prompting Kishida to beat the drum for better pay.
The average wage increase at "shunto" spring wage talks this year was the highest in about 30 years, according to the Keidanren business lobby, which did not give a more exact figure. That put the increase broadly in line with analysts' expectations for a boost of almost 3%, which would be the highest since 2.9% in 1997.
"This spring marks a turning point for growth and wealth distribution," Kishida told a meeting with representatives of business lobbies and unions. He also said he aimed for a nationwide increase in the minimum wage.
A number of Japan's biggest corporations - including Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) - said they had agreed fully to the requested increases from unions, results that were widely flagged in recent weeks.
"Given the surge in prices, employee expectations were running higher than most years," Hitachi Vice President Kenichi Tanaka told a briefing.
The Rengo umbrella labor group had called for a 5% pay hike.
This year's talks marked the first time that all of Japan's major automakers had fully accepted union demands, Akihiro Kaneko, the president of an umbrella group of automaker unions, said.
But for workers at smaller companies - which make up almost 70% of Japan's workforce - the outlook was less rosy. Those businesses have often struggled to pass on rising costs to their customers.
"I'm so jealous of workers at companies like Toyota," said Takehiro Kato, who works at a truck maker where wages have hardly risen. His employer recently paid out a one-time allowance to help counter inflation, but that's it.
"You can't count on money like that, because you don't know when you'll get another such payment again," he said.
It remains to be seen whether the higher wage trend will be sustainable, let alone create the "virtuous cycle" of stronger economic growth and 2% inflation long sought by Japan's central bank.
The central bank attaches great importance to wage growth for achieving sustainable inflation, arguing that recent price rises have been from external factors such as higher import costs, rather than improving domestic demand.
In the last year, it has been a standout among major central banks in keeping to ultra-low interest rates.
Japan's economy narrowly averted a recession in the final months of 2022 amid frail consumption.
"Rather than a change in the stance of companies, this is more a case of a temporary reaction to unexpected and historically high prices," said Takahide Kiuchi, a former Bank of Japan board member who is now executive economist at Nomura Research Institute.
"It is unlikely that wage hikes will just continue next year and after regardless of what happens with prices."
Ahead of the talks, big companies had been expected to raise wages by around 2.85%, according to a survey of 33 economists taken by Japan Economic Research Center (JERC). The talks cover both base and bonus pay.
Hitachi said on Wednesdayit would increase overall wages by an average of 3.9%, compared to a 2.6% increase a year earlier.
"We must not make this wage hike just a one-off thing," said Masashi Jimbo, president of the Japanese Electrical Electronic & Information Union.
Kishida's government will likely hold a joint three-party meeting with labor and management for the first time in eight years on Wednesday to ensure structural wage hikes.
FOLLOW THE PACE-SETTER
Every March, more than 300 major firms negotiate with their union following wage pace-setters such as Toyota Motor Corp.
Unions have historically tended to settle for relatively meager pay hikes of around 2% in recent years, as they are inclined to cooperate with management in keeping job security rather than demanding bigger pay rises.
Some analysts are also skeptical that unions will be as aggressive in demanding higher pay in coming years if inflation eases, as it is expected to from the middle of the year.
Real wages fell in January at the fastest pace since May 2014 when the sales tax was raised to 8% from 5%.
Japan's wages have grown just about 5% over the last 30 years, far below an average 35% gain among member countries during the same period, OECD data shows.
Reuters
World
Japan
Wage
Increase
Pay
Company
Worker
Growth
Economy
Labor
Next
Turkey seeks extending grain deal for 120 days - defense minister
Oil slips as banking fears return, offsetting China demand hopes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
0
World
2023-02-26
With backing from business lobby, Japan PM calls for workers' pay hikes
World
2023-02-26
With backing from business lobby, Japan PM calls for workers' pay hikes
0
World
2023-03-10
US job growth beats expectations in February; wages rise moderately
World
2023-03-10
US job growth beats expectations in February; wages rise moderately
0
World
2023-03-05
South Korea, Japan near landmark deal on wartime labor dispute - media
World
2023-03-05
South Korea, Japan near landmark deal on wartime labor dispute - media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:01
US business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years
World
11:01
US business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
0
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
0
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
6
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
7
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
8
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store