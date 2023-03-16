News
More unrest in Senegal as police clash with opposition supporters
World
2023-03-16 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
More unrest in Senegal as police clash with opposition supporters
Police and demonstrators clashed again in Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday ahead of a court case involving opposition leader Ousmane Sonko who has gained widespread support among much of the West African country's youth.
Police fired tear gas at hundreds of Sonko supporters as they trailed vehicles taking him to court for the resumption of a libel case against him, Reuters’ reporters said. Protestors burned tires in the streets and hurled stones at police. A major supermarket was set on fire, the reporters said.
Sonko, 48, is also charged with raping a beauty salon employee in 2021 and making deaths threats against her. He denies all wrongdoing and says the accusations are politically motivated.
Thursday's skirmishes are the latest round of unrest in Senegal, where presidential elections are scheduled for February next year. The country has long been seen as a bastion of stability and democracy in a restive region, a reputation shaken by deadly violence over the last two years.
Much of the anger is targeted towards President Macky Sall, whose failure to rule out running for a third term in office has angered many. Senegal's constitution only allows two terms, but some fear that Sall will use a recent tweak to the constitution to reset his mandate, repeating a tactic used by other rulers to extend power in the region.
Tensions have flared ahead of Sonko's court appearance this week, with three days of protest. Over 10,000 supporters gathered at a field in Dakar on Tuesday to cheer on Sonko, who hopes to run for president in February. The former tax inspector came third in 2019 polls.
Sonko supporters accuse President Macky Sall of seeking to eliminate him from the competition with a guilty verdict.
Reuters
World
Senegal
Police
Clash
Opposition
Supporters
Africa
Dakar
Attack
Next
US grapples with forces unleashed by Iraq invasion 20 years later
Morocco's Arma to set up recycling plant in Abidjan, CEO says
Previous
