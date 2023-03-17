China's leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low

World
2023-03-17 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China&#39;s leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China's leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, officials from both countries said on Friday, weighing into the Ukraine conflict just as relations between Moscow and Washington hit a new low.

Xi's visit to Moscow is a diplomatic coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has been placed under unprecedented international sanctions since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Beijing and Moscow struck a "no limits" partnership shortly before the invasion. US and European leaders have said they are concerned Beijing may send arms to Russia. China has denied any such plan, criticizing Western weapon supplies to Ukraine.

China's foreign ministry said Xi's visit aimed to deepen trust while the Kremlin said it would strengthen strategic cooperation. "Important" bilateral documents would be signed, the Kremlin said, without elaborating.

China is Russia's most important ally and has been buying Russian oil and other goods shunned by Western countries. It is also a big buyer of Ukrainian grain.

An international agreement to allow the safe export of grain from several Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea expires on Saturday. Russia has agreed to extend the deal for 60 days while Ukraine, along with the United Nations and Turkey which brokered the original deal, have called for a 120-day rollover.

Russia has not specifically said why it is insisting on the shorter period, although it has complained that its own food and fertilizer exports are being hindered by Western sanctions.

China, which has not condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, expressed concern about the war intensifying after a US surveillance drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea three days ago, in the first known direct US-Russia confrontation.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented awards to the pilots of the jets on Friday, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, a pointed retort to White House comments that the incident was reckless and perhaps showed incompetence.

Beijing has called for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, but Russia says Ukraine must accept the loss of four regions along with Crimea, which it forcibly annexed in 2014.

Ukraine says Russian troops must withdraw beyond its 1991 borders - the year the Soviet Union dissolved - and also that Moscow would use any truce to rebuild its forces for a further assault.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told senior Chinese diplomat Qin Gang in a phone call on Thursday that Kyiv would not discuss peace until Russian forces completely withdrew.

Some media reports said Xi would hold a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy after his Russia visit.

Beijing has not confirmed the call. A spokesperson for Zelenskiy told Ukrainian media there was still no concrete agreement on whether the president would talk with Xi.

Reuters 
 

World

China

Chinese

Russia

Russian

Putin

LBCI Next
Futures waver as banking crisis worries persist
Pressure mounts on Macron after violent unrest over pensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-20

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics

LBCI
World
2023-01-07

Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:35

UK drops plan to tax sovereign wealth funds

LBCI
World
07:24

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

LBCI
World
06:56

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

LBCI
World
06:53

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app