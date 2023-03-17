Futures waver as banking crisis worries persist

World
2023-03-17 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Futures waver as banking crisis worries persist
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Futures waver as banking crisis worries persist

US stock index futures struggled for direction on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis despite a lifeline to troubled regional lender First Republic Bank from the country's largest banks.

Big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) threw a $30 billion lifeline to First Republic Bank on Thursday, calming some nerves and helping Wall Street's main indexes notch gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) rallying over 2%.

Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC.N), however, fell 3.8% in premarket trading as the bank suspended its dividend payout.

Peer PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) fell 3.0% while Western Alliance (WAL.N) advanced 1.1%.

"First Republic stock is reversing gains premarket ... suggesting the package does not go far enough to alleviate the risks," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

"Plus, it announced plans to suspend its dividend, with the reduced investor payout also weighing on shares."

The news of the rescue came on the heels of a 50-basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB), which remained laser-focused on taming inflation amid the broader banking crisis even after troubles emerged at Credit Suisse.

Concerns about a global banking crisis have dominated market sentiment this week after the collapse of SVB Financial (SIVB.O) and Signature Bank (SBNY.O).

The ECB is also holding an ad hoc meeting of its Supervisory Board on Friday to discuss stress in the bank sector after recent market volatility, a spokesperson said.

Most big US banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) rose between 0.2% and 1.5%.

While the focus remains on the health of the banking sector, investors also looked ahead to US central bank's policy meeting next week to gauge how it will tame inflation amid a banking crisis.

Reuters 
 

World

Futures

Banking

Crisis

Bank

LBCI Next
Slovak government to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
China's leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-14

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:35

UK drops plan to tax sovereign wealth funds

LBCI
World
07:24

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

LBCI
World
06:56

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

LBCI
World
06:53

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app