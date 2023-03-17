German minister to visit Taiwan in test of China relations

World
2023-03-17 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
German minister to visit Taiwan in test of China relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
German minister to visit Taiwan in test of China relations

Germany's education minister will visit Taiwan next week with a view to improving cooperation between Berlin and Taipei on semiconductors, a ministry spokesperson said on Friday, adding that the issue of sovereignty will not be the focus of the trip.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims. The politically sensitive visit will take place at a time when Berlin is reviewing its previously close ties with China.
 
A visit to Taiwan in January by a delegation of high-ranking lawmakers from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), the smallest party in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition, led to protests from Beijing.

Bettina Stark-Watzinger, also of the FDP, will begin her visit early next week, a ministry spokesperson said.

A source with direct knowledge of the visit said Stark-Watzinger would not see President Tsai Ing-wen upon the instructions of the German government to avoid irritating China too much.
 
The source stressed the trip was a working visit to discuss areas under Stark-Watzinger's portfolio and not directly about sending a message of support from Germany to Taiwan.

Scholz reiterated before a planned trip to Japan on Saturday that he stands by Beijing's so-called "one China" policy. Berlin nonetheless maintains lower level contacts with Taiwan.

Tsai meets most senior visiting foreign officials and lawmakers, though not all.

Speaking at a regular news conference in Berlin, the education ministry spokesperson said the agenda during Stark-Watzinger's visit will also include battery research and supply chains.

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) is currently considering investments in Europe and Germany.

In a departure from the policies of Germany's former chancellor, Angela Merkel, Scholz's government is developing a new China strategy to reduce dependence on Asia's economic superpower, hitherto a vital export market for German goods.
 
Last year, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-level US visit in 25 years, as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Merkel took big business delegations on her frequent trips to China, which became Germany's top trade partner in 2016.

Shortly before leaving office in 2021, Merkel told Reuters she may have been naive at first in some areas of cooperation with China.
 

World

German

Minister

Visit

Taiwan

Test

China

Relations

Focus

Trip

Berlin

Government

LBCI Next
British passport officers to take five weeks of strike action
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Honduras to seek China relations, pressuring Taiwan ahead of US trip

LBCI
World
06:33

China's leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Taiwan president plans 'transit' in Los Angeles, New York - government minister

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:25

ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

LBCI
World
11:21

Church tower reemerges from parched reservoir in drought-hit Spain

LBCI
World
10:51

China's Xi to visit Moscow next week after US-Russia clash over Ukraine

LBCI
World
10:31

Biden administration tells Supreme Court Big Oil climate cases belong in state court

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:02

Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app