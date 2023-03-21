Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet

World
2023-03-21 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet

Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Tuesday after the rescue of Credit Suisse calmed nerves about a bigger banking crisis, while investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meet.

Traders largely expect a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday, half the 50-bps increase expected before the banking crisis triggered by Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank's (SBNY.O) collapse.

The state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS (UBS.N) and steps taken by central banks to boost liquidity have eased contagion fears for the broader banking sector, but analysts believe the crisis hasn't been fully averted.

"While it's a plus that banks so far have been rescued in the sense of deposits, I don't think we've seen the end of the turmoil," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

"The last thing the Fed wants to do is to create havoc in the markets … and the best thing that they could do is just take a pause and then revisit it in May."

The US banking system is stabilizing after strong actions from regulators, but further steps to protect bank depositors may be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that threaten more contagion, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Boosting the S&P 500 (. SPX), major US banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) advanced around 3%.

Beaten-down regional lenders climbed, with First Republic Bank (FRC.N) rebounding 25% after hitting a record low on Monday.


JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with other big banks on fresh steps to stabilize First Republic with a possible investment into the lender, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Peers PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) and Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL.N) rose 11.8% and 11%, respectively.

Among major movers, Meta Platforms Inc. (META.O) jumped 1.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", while Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) soared 3.7% on expectations of a strong quarter in China following the latest retail sales data.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (. DJI) was up 292.28 points, or 0.91%, at 32,536.86, the S&P 500 (. SPX) was up 39.32 points, or 1.00%, at 3,990.89, and the Nasdaq Composite (. IXIC) was up 108.64 points, or 0.93%, at 11,784.18.

All the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes were in the green, with financials (. SPSY) leading the advance.

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) edged 0.7% higher ahead of the chipmaker's annual conference for software developers later in the day.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD.O) slipped 1.8% after Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google suspended the Play version of the Chinese e-commerce platform's Pinduoduo app after malware issues.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 6.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 42 new lows.
 
 
 

World

Wall Street

Bank

Ebb

Fed

Policy

Investors

LBCI Next
Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

LBCI
World
09:13

Global bank bonds claw back losses as markets rout ebbs

LBCI
World
05:46

Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Oil falls more than $2 on banking concerns, likely Fed rate hike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:17

Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

LBCI
World
10:55

World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring

LBCI
World
10:28

Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources

LBCI
World
10:19

Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-26

Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-19

Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app