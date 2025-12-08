U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michael Issa said Monday that expectations for immediate breakthroughs should remain realistic, stressing that "no one expected peace to emerge from the first meeting."



Speaking after talks with Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Issa noted that the negotiating parties must first sit together and then present what they have to offer at the table.



The ambassador also confirmed that ongoing contacts are underway to reschedule the Lebanese Army Commander's visit to Washington, saying he believes the trip "will happen."