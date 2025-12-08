News
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
Lebanon News
08-12-2025 | 04:09
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michael Issa said Monday that expectations for immediate breakthroughs should remain realistic, stressing that "no one expected peace to emerge from the first meeting."
Speaking after talks with Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Issa noted that the negotiating parties must first sit together and then present what they have to offer at the table.
The ambassador also confirmed that ongoing contacts are underway to reschedule the Lebanese Army Commander's visit to Washington, saying he believes the trip "will happen."
Lebanon News
US
Ambassador
Michel Issa
Lebanese
Army
Chief
Washington
Visit
Next
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship
Previous
