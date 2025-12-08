US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

Lebanon News
08-12-2025 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief&#39;s Washington visit expected to proceed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michael Issa said Monday that expectations for immediate breakthroughs should remain realistic, stressing that "no one expected peace to emerge from the first meeting." 

Speaking after talks with Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Issa noted that the negotiating parties must first sit together and then present what they have to offer at the table.

The ambassador also confirmed that ongoing contacts are underway to reschedule the Lebanese Army Commander's visit to Washington, saying he believes the trip "will happen."

Lebanon News

US

Ambassador

Michel Issa

Lebanese

Army

Chief

Washington

Visit

LBCI Next
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15

Israel says one body returned by Hamas not former hostage

LBCI
World News
03:42

UN slams world's 'apathy' in launching aid appeal for 2026

LBCI
World News
05:24

Territory 'most problematic issue' in Ukraine talks: Official to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More