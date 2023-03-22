News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Adwaa Wahmiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln in bonds issued under a week ago
World
2023-03-22 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln in bonds issued under a week ago
UBS Group (UBSG.S) said on Wednesday it would buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) worth of debt it issued less than week ago, seeking to boost confidence among investors rattled by its $3 billion rescue of rival Credit Suisse at the weekend.
The bonds in question, senior unsecured bail-in notes that were issued on March 17, include the 1.5 billion-euro 4.625 percent fixed rate note due March 2028 and the 1.25 billion-euro 4.750 percent fixed rate notes due March 2032, UBS said in a statement.
Since its government-backed rescue of Credit Suisse, UBS has seen the value of its shares and bonds gyrate wildly. UBS stock fell by as much as 17 percent after markets opened on Monday, only to close 35 percent higher than those lows the following day.
The yield on its 7 percent additional tier dollar bond - a form of bail-in note - jumped to a record 29.8 percent at one point on Tuesday, from below 10 percent just a week ago, according to Refinitiv data. Those bonds were last yielding 18.7 percent.
Part of the rescue package for Credit Suisse involved the company writing down to zero the value of $16 billion in AT1 bonds, meaning those bondholders got nothing, while equity holders at least got the value of the share offer.
UBS shares were last flat on the day at 19.42 Swiss francs ($21.05), having risen by as much as 3.6 percent in very early trading.
Reuters
World
UBS
Buys
Back
Nearly
Three
Billion
Bonds
Issued
Under
A Week Ago
Credit Suisse
Collapse
Bank
Banking
Sector
Next
UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4 percent in February
As AI booms, EU lawmakers wrangle over new rules
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:58
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
World
07:58
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
0
World
2023-03-21
Credit Suisse takeover sends shockwaves through London's banking sector
World
2023-03-21
Credit Suisse takeover sends shockwaves through London's banking sector
0
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
0
World
09:13
Global bank bonds claw back losses as markets rout ebbs
World
09:13
Global bank bonds claw back losses as markets rout ebbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:01
Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh
World
08:01
Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh
0
World
07:58
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
World
07:58
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
0
World
07:52
Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic
World
07:52
Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic
0
World
07:40
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
World
07:40
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:54
UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4 percent in February
World
05:54
UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4 percent in February
0
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
0
Variety
2022-12-26
MIT Technology Review selects two Lebanese among its "Innovators Under 35 MENA"
Variety
2022-12-26
MIT Technology Review selects two Lebanese among its "Innovators Under 35 MENA"
0
World
2023-02-20
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
World
2023-02-20
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
2
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
3
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
5
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
8
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store