German 'wise ones' see inflation uptick if banking woes halt rate rises

World
2023-03-22 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
German &#39;wise ones&#39; see inflation uptick if banking woes halt rate rises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
German 'wise ones' see inflation uptick if banking woes halt rate rises

Germany's economic council on Wednesday warned that inflation could remain high for longer or even pick up again if financial market worries prevent central banks from raising interest rates.

"The recent increase in financial market risks has made it more difficult for central banks to fight inflation," the five "wise ones" who advise Berlin on economic policy said in their biannual report.

"If the monetary policy response is too weak due to these trade-offs, inflation could remain high for longer than expected or even pick up again," they added.

Commenting on recent turmoil in the banking sector at a press conference on Wednesday, council member Monika Schnitzer said banks had to be monitored with frequent stress tests. She added that regulators should examine whether government bonds held by banks should be backed by equity capital.

Turmoil in the banking sector culminated in the Swiss regulator-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS at the weekend. That followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which sank under the weight of bond-related losses due to a surge in interest rates.

Council member Ulrike Malmendier said that, unlike during the 2008 financial crisis, financial stability was not in danger, but banks "should be taken by the hand more" in the face of rapidly changing conditions.

In its report, the council revised its prediction that the German economy would face a mild recession this year, saying on Wednesday that gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 0.2% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024. This is in line with the government's forecast.

Inflation will come in at 6.6% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024, the council predicted.
 
 
 

World

German

Germany

Inflation

Banking

Rate

Interest

Economy

LBCI Next
Czech billionaire Kretinsky becomes Fnac Darty's largest shareholder
German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-01

German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February

LBCI
World
05:54

UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4 percent in February

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
World
10:18

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

LBCI
World
10:18

Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app