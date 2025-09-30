News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanon News
30-09-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat announced that inspections were carried out on six private power generators across Beirut, chosen for their size and repeated violations.
He revealed that breaches were confirmed and, for the first time, a judicial report was filed against the offenders and referred to the financial public prosecutor.
Bisat stressed the need to enforce Cabinet decisions issued over the past 45 days, noting that an official circular had been published in the media and dismissing claims of ignorance. He underlined that installing filters, meters, and issuing proper bills are mandatory, warning that those who fail to comply will face accountability.
The minister added that the campaign is not aimed at pressuring generator owners but at fostering responsible partnership, and it will extend to all regions without exception.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Economy
Minister
Legal
Case
Generator
Violators
Next
Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-15
Legal case against Turkey's main opposition party adjourned: AFP
World News
2025-09-15
Legal case against Turkey's main opposition party adjourned: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ
0
World News
2025-07-05
User wins case against Germany's ‘Meta’ over data privacy
World News
2025-07-05
User wins case against Germany's ‘Meta’ over data privacy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal
Lebanon News
07:55
Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal
0
Lebanon News
06:15
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
Lebanon News
06:15
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:23
No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan
World News
14:23
No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
4
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
5
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
8
World News
14:23
No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan
World News
14:23
No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More