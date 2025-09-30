Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat announced that inspections were carried out on six private power generators across Beirut, chosen for their size and repeated violations.



He revealed that breaches were confirmed and, for the first time, a judicial report was filed against the offenders and referred to the financial public prosecutor.



Bisat stressed the need to enforce Cabinet decisions issued over the past 45 days, noting that an official circular had been published in the media and dismissing claims of ignorance. He underlined that installing filters, meters, and issuing proper bills are mandatory, warning that those who fail to comply will face accountability.



The minister added that the campaign is not aimed at pressuring generator owners but at fostering responsible partnership, and it will extend to all regions without exception.