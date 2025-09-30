Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

Lebanon News
30-09-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat announced that inspections were carried out on six private power generators across Beirut, chosen for their size and repeated violations. 

He revealed that breaches were confirmed and, for the first time, a judicial report was filed against the offenders and referred to the financial public prosecutor.

Bisat stressed the need to enforce Cabinet decisions issued over the past 45 days, noting that an official circular had been published in the media and dismissing claims of ignorance. He underlined that installing filters, meters, and issuing proper bills are mandatory, warning that those who fail to comply will face accountability.

The minister added that the campaign is not aimed at pressuring generator owners but at fostering responsible partnership, and it will extend to all regions without exception.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Economy

Minister

Legal

Case

Generator

Violators

LBCI Next
Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

Legal case against Turkey's main opposition party adjourned: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24

Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ

LBCI
World News
2025-07-05

User wins case against Germany's ‘Meta’ over data privacy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:23

No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13

Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war

LBCI
World News
14:23

No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More