Nigerian senator guilty of trafficking man to UK to provide a kidney

World
2023-03-23 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nigerian senator guilty of trafficking man to UK to provide a kidney
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nigerian senator guilty of trafficking man to UK to provide a kidney

Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have been found guilty of trafficking a man to Britain to provide his kidney to their ill daughter, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56, were found guilty of conspiring to exploit a street trader from Lagos, who was offered a reward of up to 3.5 million naira (6,200 pounds or $7,600) for his kidney.
Nigerian doctor Obinna Obeta, 51, described by prosecutors as a middle man, was also convicted at London's Old Bailey on Thursday.

Sonia Ekweremadu, the intended recipient of the organ who has a serious and deteriorating kidney condition and requires dialysis, was found not guilty of any part in the conspiracy.

"This was an horrific plot to exploit a vulnerable victim by trafficking him to the UK for the purpose of transplanting his kidney," said Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor.
"The convicted defendants showed utter disregard for the victim's welfare, health and well-being and used their considerable influence to a high degree of control throughout, with the victim having limited understanding of what was really going on here."

Prosecutors told jurors at the Old Bailey that Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president, and his wife were significant figures in Nigerian society with power, influence, a "significant degree of wealth" and international connections.

"There are however certain things that money and status cannot guarantee in any family, and they include good health," prosecutor Hugh Davies said.

Davies told the court that Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu came up with the plan to arrange a transplant for Sonia and recruited the proposed donor in Lagos, where he worked in markets selling telephone parts from a cart.
The would-be donor said he did not understand that he had been taken to London for a kidney transplant until his first screening appointment at the Royal Free Hospital, Davies added.

Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu and Obeta will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on May 5.

The Metropolitan Police said the guilty verdicts mark the first time someone has been convicted in Britain of human trafficking for the purpose of organ harvesting.

"This conviction sends out a clear message across the world, the UK will not tolerate the international industry in illegal organ removal," Detective Inspector Esther Richardson, from the Met's Modern Slavery and Child Exploitation team, said in a statement.
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

World

Nigeria

UK

Trafficking

Kidney

LBCI Next
Softbank-owned Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of US IPO - FT
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:39

Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official

LBCI
World
05:48

Ukraine says Russia's Bakhmut assault loses steam, counterstrike coming soon

LBCI
World
05:31

Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques

LBCI
World
03:04

Russian missiles batter Ukraine, but Bakhmut offensive stalling, say military experts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
World
11:50

Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond

LBCI
World
10:37

French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

LBCI
World
10:20

Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

LBCI
Middle East
07:39

Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade

LBCI
Middle East
07:36

China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app