Wealth managers ramp up staff in Hong Kong to chase Chinese demand

World
2023-03-24 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Wealth managers ramp up staff in Hong Kong to chase Chinese demand
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Wealth managers ramp up staff in Hong Kong to chase Chinese demand

Wealth management firms are expanding operations aggressively in Hong Kong to meet pent-up demand from rich Chinese individuals looking to invest more money overseas after three years of COVID-19 curbs, industry sources said.

High- and ultra-high net worth families in China are seeking to diversify their investments as they are finally able to travel and as they chase alternatives to a depressed property market at home.
 
This week has been exceptionally busy, sources said, with mainland visitors flocking to the first Art Basel fair in Hong Kong since China's COVID-19 curbs were lifted.

"Reopening means robust growth in our international business. Client inquiries for offshore investment increased 155 percent in the first quarter year on year," Oscar Liu, CEO of the wealth management department at Noah International told Reuters.
 
Noah Holdings (NOAH.N), the largest independent wealth management firm in China, was among five private banks and wealth management firms Reuters talked to that said they held client events in the city and organized private art tours.

They are chasing some of China's 2.1 million "high net wealth" families, each with net worth more than 10 million yuan ($1.46 million), and 138,000 ultra-high net worth families with over 100 million yuan as of January 2022, according to data from Hurun Research Institute published this month.

Offshore investment enquiries jumped by a third in March over the previous month, Liu said.

Shanghai-based Noah, which manages $22 billion in assets, plans to expand its front office in Hong Kong five-fold from about 20 to 100 relationship managers in 2023, hiring locally and transferring personnel from mainland China.
 
The wealth manager's expansion plan is apart from other middle and back office staffing. Liu said overseas business was expected to make up over 30 percent of Noah Holding's total assets under management in 2023, up from 20 percent currently.

Hywin Holdings (HYW.O), another Chinese wealth manager, invited 30 ultra-high-net worth clients to workshops, fund manager visits and even a yacht party in Hong Kong last week.

Nick Xiao, Hywin International's CEO, said the reopening had not only made it easier for wealthy Chinese investors to access global products, but had also revived interest in Hong Kong as a hub for financing, investment and a base for accessing mainland markets.

The firm intends to recruit up to 10 private bankers in 2023 and add staff in supporting roles, Xiao said.

VYING WITH SINGAPORE
 
Dong, an investment banker in Shenzhen, plans to come to Hong Kong in the next few months to open a bank account and buy insurance products.

"Holding dollar assets provides a lot of flexibility. It can be used in the future to buy overseas property or to pay tuition for children studying abroad," said Dong, who prefers to go by his family name.

To tap such rapidly growing demand from mainland investors, HSBC Bank (HSBA.L) launched a pilot program to keep three Hong Kong branches, including wealth management centers, open seven days a week.

The Hong Kong government, too, organized a Wealth for Good summit on Friday to attract global family offices to the city and away from Singapore, which had become the preferred destination for wealthy entrepreneurs during Hong Kong's strict pandemic restrictions.

The government also issued a policy statement on Friday, emphasizing new measures including tax cuts for family offices and establishment of art storage facilities to support "a vibrant ecosystem for global family offices and asset owners".

Chinese financial institutions are vying for this growing wealth management business in Hong Kong.

Chinese Everbright Bank and Hua Xia Bank set up private banking departments in Hong Kong in the past few months, according to sources familiar with their plans.
 

World

Wealth

Managers

Ramp

Staff

Increase

Hong Kong

Chase

Chinese

Demand

LBCI Next
Hong Kong government announces measures to lure wealthy family offices
North Korea tests new nuclear-capable underwater drone
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-18

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
World
06:47

Hong Kong government announces measures to lure wealthy family offices

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook

LBCI
Variety
09:20

Why does US see Chinese-owned TikTok as a security threat?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:22

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
Variety
08:58

France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants

LBCI
World
08:54

Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion

LBCI
World
07:50

US and China wage war beneath the waves – over internet cables

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app