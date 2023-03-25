News
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
World
2023-03-25 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
Russian forces attacked northern and southern stretches of the front in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Friday, even as Kyiv said Moscow's assault was flagging near the city of Bakhmut.
Some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, many elderly and with disabilities, are clinging on to existence in horrific circumstances in and around the besieged city of Bakhmut, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday.
Russia wants to create demilitarized buffer zones inside Ukraine around areas it has annexed, an ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, saying it might be necessary to push deeper into Ukraine if such zones cannot be set up.
Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant earlier this month for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes. Democratic and Republican US senators urged the Biden administration on Friday to share information with the ICC as it pursues war crimes charges against Putin.
Air force commanders from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark said on Friday they have signed a letter of intent to create a unified Nordic air defense aimed at countering the rising threat from Russia.
Russia's middle class will shrink as social inequality grows over coming years, an economic study conducted by Russian experts suggested, as sanctions against Moscow and limited growth potential scupper development prospects.
Reuters
World
Russia
War
Ukraine
Attack
US
Military
