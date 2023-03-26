Biden declares emergency for Mississippi due to storm damage

2023-03-26 | 09:53
Biden declares emergency for Mississippi due to storm damage
Biden declares emergency for Mississippi due to storm damage

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Mississippi on Sunday after a powerful storm tore across the state, killing at least 25 people there and one in Alabama.

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, a White House Statement said. The funding will be available to affected people in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey, the statement said.

Reuters 
 

