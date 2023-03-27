China says US presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless

2023-03-27 | 05:14
China says US presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless
China says US presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless

The US has made a presumption of guilt against TikTok without presenting any evidence that threatens its national security, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday regarding the TikTok bill.

"US should respect fair competition, and stop suppressing foreign companies," Mao said, while answering a question about US lawmakers pushing forward with the bill, which is designed to address national security worries relating to the popular video app.
 
 
 

