Putin tells Iranian president Russia wants 'fair' US-Iran nuclear deal

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that Moscow wants a "fair" nuclear deal between the United States and Iran and was ready to help advance talks, the Kremlin said.



"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to contribute to the promotion of this dialogue with the goal of reaching a fair agreement based on the principles of international law," the Kremlin said in a readout of a call between the Russian president and Pezeshkian.





AFP