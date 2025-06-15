UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel

15-06-2025 | 07:45
UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel

Britain's Foreign Office on Sunday issued updated guidance to citizens advising "against all travel to Israel" following the outbreak of conflict with Iran.

"This is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks. The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning," the Foreign Office guidance added.

AFP
 

World News

London

United Kingdom

Israel

Iran

