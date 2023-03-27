Euro zone lending slows again in Feb, ECB says

World
2023-03-27 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Euro zone lending slows again in Feb, ECB says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Euro zone lending slows again in Feb, ECB says

Bank lending to euro zone companies slowed for the fourth straight month as an economic downturn and increased caution from lenders appear to be taking their toll, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

Lending to businesses in the 20 nation currency bloc expanded by 5.7% in February after a 6.1% rise a month earlier while household credit growth slowed to 3.2% from 3.6%.

Lending has slowed sharply in recent months on an economic downturn and the fastest rate hikes by the ECB on record, with surveys pointing to even weaker lending figures in the months ahead.

The monthly flow of loans to companies was a negative 2.6 billion euros after a mere 1.4 billion euro expansion a month earlier.

Growth in the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone meanwhile slowed to 2.9% from 3.5%, coming below expectations for 3.2% in a Reuters survey.

Reuters 
 

World

Euro Zone

Europe

ECB

LBCI Next
Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher
Novartis buoyed by trial success in early-stage breast cancer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

ECB supervisors see no contagion to euro zone from bank turmoil

LBCI
World
04:37

European banks shares rise after SVB deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Bank angst persists, unnerves Europe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:11

North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast

LBCI
World
08:09

Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

LBCI
World
08:02

Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

LBCI
World
08:01

First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
World
07:05

Ukraine planning response as battle shifts to 'post-apocalyptic' Avdiivka

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app