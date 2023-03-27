Gold slips 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks

World
2023-03-27 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gold slips 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gold slips 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks

Gold prices slipped on Monday as a rebound in equities dented the metal's safe-haven appeal, while investors evaluated steps by authorities to calm fears of a crisis in the global banking system.

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,958.33 per ounce, as of 0947 GMT. US gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,961.30.

A buyer for Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans helped shares in European lenders mount a partial recovery, sending gold further below the $2,000 mark breached last week.

"After kissing the psychological $2000 level last week, bears exploited this resistance to attack. Appetite for the precious metal has also been dampened by a stabilizing dollar and mixed signals on monetary policy from the Fed," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Recent stress in the banking sector brings the US closer to recession, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said on Sunday. However, Fed officials said there was no indication that financial stress was worsening.

"Gold is set to shine through the market chaos with expectations around the Fed cutting rates in 2023, fueling upside gains," Otunuga said, adding that a potent fundamental spark is needed to conquer the $2,000 psychological level and the March 2022 peak to reach its record high.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases, boosting non-yielding gold's appeal.

The dollar index held steady and was off last week's over one-month low. A stronger greenback tends to make bullion a less attractive bet.

The minor decline on Monday can be attributed to the recovery seen in stocks, but the overall trend for gold remains positive, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money in a note.

Spot silver shed 1.3% to $22.92 per ounce, platinum lost 1.4% to $963.13 and palladium dipped 1.3% to $1,397.28.
 
 

World

Gold

Gain

Investors

Banking

Risks

Bank

LBCI Next
Brittle banks find a berth
UK retailers turn positive on sales hopes after bleak winter
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:02

Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
07:56

Dollar steady, yen falls as banking fears ease

LBCI
World
06:01

German business morale unfazed by banking turmoil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:46

US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware

LBCI
Variety
11:22

How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

LBCI
World
10:10

Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga

LBCI
World
09:25

Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26

Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app