Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

World
2023-03-27 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant.

The trial is scheduled to last five days. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a US workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

After the 2021 trial, US District Judge William Orrick agreed with a jury that Tesla was liable for race discrimination but cut the verdict to $15 million. Orrick is also presiding over this week's trial, and has barred both sides from presenting new evidence or calling new witnesses.

As at the last trial, Diaz and several employees and managers at the Fremont, California plant are expected to testify.

In his 2017 lawsuit, Diaz accused Tesla of failing to act when he complained to managers that employees at the factory frequently used racist slurs and scrawled swastikas, racist caricatures and epithets on walls and workstations.

Diaz sued Tesla for causing him emotional distress under a California law prohibiting employers from failing to prevent hostile work environments based on race and other protected traits.

The jury in 2021 awarded Diaz nearly $7 million in compensatory damages for emotional distress, and $130 million in punitive damages, designed to punish unlawful conduct and deter it in the future.

Orrick last year reduced the compensatory damages to $1.5 million and the punitive damages to $13.5 million. He said that sum acknowledged the pervasive harassment Diaz faced while reflecting that he had worked at the factory for only nine months and had not alleged any physical injury or illness.

Employment discrimination cases rarely yield verdicts of more than $1 million, let alone nine-figure sums. The US Supreme Court has said punitive damages typically should be no more than 10 times compensatory damages.

Lawrence Organ, a lawyer for Diaz, said he hoped the new jury would return a larger verdict than the $15 million award offered by Orrick and convince the judge higher damages are warranted.

"Tesla is focused on trying to get that number to zero," Organ said, "but that's a very cynical view to have a Black man racially harassed and suggest that is not worth a lot of money."

Tesla has said it does not tolerate discrimination, and its lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. The company had urged Orrick to reduce the original jury award to no more than $600,000.

Tesla also faces claims of tolerating widespread race bias at the Fremont plant in a class action in California state court and a separate lawsuit by the state's civil rights watchdog making similar allegations. Both cases are still in early stages.

The outcome of Diaz's trial will not directly affect those lawsuits or other court cases, but could encourage workers to file new lawsuits against the company as it battles mounting challenges to its dominance of the electric car market.

 
 
 

World

Tesla

Race

Bias

Trial

Employee

Verdict

US

Company

Electric

Car

Vehicle

LBCI Next
Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

As cyclone nears, Mauritius and Madagascar brace for floods, storm surge

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

LBCI
Sports
06:19

Judge weighs request for Juventus accounting trial

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:46

US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware

LBCI
Variety
11:22

How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

LBCI
World
10:10

Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga

LBCI
World
09:25

Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
01:17

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-24

Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app