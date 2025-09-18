Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry passed away on Thursday, September 18, in Canada at the age of 55 after a battle with illness.Sherry gained wide recognition in the 1990s and early 2000s on Future TV, where she hosted several popular programs.Her work extended beyond television presenting to acting, with roles in productions.She held degrees in French literature from Saint Joseph University and in broadcast media from the Lebanese University, and was regarded as a versatile and cultured media professional.Although she later settled in Canada with her family, Sherry remained a well-known figure to Lebanese and Arab audiences.