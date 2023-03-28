News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
World
2023-03-28 | 08:30
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
Japan's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday it did not expect a merger between Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) to stifle competition, helping clear the way for the Xbox maker's $69 billion acquisition of the "Call of Duty" creator.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission has notified the companies that it will not issue a cease and desist order, and closed its review on the matter, the regulator said.
Britain's competition regulator announced last week the acquisition would not harm competition in gaming consoles, removing a major obstacle to the deal, but said it was still looking at its impact on the cloud gaming market.
The takeover, the biggest ever in gaming, also remains subject to the scrutiny of regulators in the United States and Europe.
Microsoft's Xbox console competes with Sony Group Corp's (6758.T) PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Co Ltd.’s (7974.T) Switch.
Microsoft in January last year announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, provider of highly popular first-person shooter series "Call of Duty" and online role-playing game "World of Warcraft".
Reuters
World
Variety
Microsoft
Activision
Deal
Competition
Japan
Watchdog
Next
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-24
UK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal
Variety
2023-03-24
UK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Microsoft wins dismissal of gamers' suit over $69 billion Activision deal
Variety
2023-03-22
Microsoft wins dismissal of gamers' suit over $69 billion Activision deal
0
Variety
2023-02-22
Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger
Variety
2023-02-22
Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger
0
Variety
2023-02-21
Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing: Google, Nvidia also present
Variety
2023-02-21
Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing: Google, Nvidia also present
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
0
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
0
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
0
World
08:12
Greece to hold national election on May 21 – PM
World
08:12
Greece to hold national election on May 21 – PM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-24
Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe
World
2023-03-24
Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Here are the features coming to iOS 16.4
Variety
2023-02-17
Here are the features coming to iOS 16.4
0
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
3
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
5
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
7
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store