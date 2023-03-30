Fire on Philippine passenger ferry kills 28 people

World
2023-03-30 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fire on Philippine passenger ferry kills 28 people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fire on Philippine passenger ferry kills 28 people

At least 28 people have died including a 6-month old baby after a fire broke out on an inter-island passenger ferry in the southern Philippine, the coast guard said on Thursday.

Authorities have yet to identify the cause of the fire that started close to 11 PM (1500 GMT) on Wednesday off the island of Basilan, when many of the passengers were asleep in air-conditioned cabins on the ferry's lower deck.

"Initially there were 10 we recovered, they died of drowning. And then we discovered another 18 on board the vessel, at the cabin. They were totally burnt," Commodore Rejard Marfe, coast guard chief in the southern Mindanao region, told Reuters.

There were conflicting figures on the number of passengers on the ferry, which was not overloaded, but the coast guard said 230 people including 35 crew were rescued.

Marfe earlier said most were sleeping at that time of the fire, adding "there was chaos".

Firefighters brought the blaze under control early on Thursday.

Photos shared by the Coast Guard showed the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 ship was gutted by fire.

"I thought I was dreaming but when I opened my eyes, it was dark and we were surrounded by smoke," Mina Nani, 46, told DZRH.

She said she survived by jumping off the vessel and shared a floater with another passenger before they were rescued.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, has a poor record for maritime safety, with vessels often overcrowded and many ageing ships still in use.

In May, at least seven people died after a fire in a high-speed Philippine ferry carrying 134 people.

In 1987, around 5,000 people died in the world's worst peacetime shipping disaster, when an overloaded passenger ferry Dona Paz collided with an oil tanker off Mindoro island south of the capital, Manila.

 
 

World

Fire

Philippines

Passenger

Ferry

People

Dead

LBCI Next
Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source
US chip subsidy criteria could be a 'burden', says South Korea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US: official

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:38

Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life

LBCI
World
07:28

Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return

LBCI
World
07:20

TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan

LBCI
World
07:15

Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf

LBCI
World
05:40

Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:48

From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app