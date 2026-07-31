EU sees no migrant travel onwards to European mainland from Ceuta: Official

World News
31-07-2026 | 10:09
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EU sees no migrant travel onwards to European mainland from Ceuta: Official
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EU sees no migrant travel onwards to European mainland from Ceuta: Official

No migrants have travelled from Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta where thousands of people have arrived, a senior EU official said on Friday.

"There are no onward movements towards the European continent," the official told reporters.

AFP

World News

migrant

travel

onwards

European

mainland

Ceuta:

Official

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