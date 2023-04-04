Australia bans TikTok on government devices

World
2023-04-04 | 03:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australia bans TikTok on government devices
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Australia bans TikTok on government devices

Australia said Tuesday it will ban TikTok on government devices, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned app due to national security fears.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the decision followed advice from the country's intelligence agencies and would begin "as soon as practicable".

Australia is the last member of the secretive Five Eyes security alliance to pursue a government TikTok ban, joining its allies the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

France, the Netherlands and the European Commission have made similar moves.

Dreyfus said the government would approve some exemptions on a "case-by-case basis" with "appropriate security mitigations in place".

Cyber security experts have warned that the app -- which boasts more than one billion global users -- could be used to hoover up data that is then shared with the Chinese government.

Surveys have estimated that as many as seven million Australians use the app -- or about a quarter of the population.

In a security notice outlining the ban, the Attorney-General's department said TikTok posed "significant security and privacy risks" stemming from the "extensive collection of user data".

Fergus Ryan, an analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said stripping TikTok from government devices was a "no-brainer".

"It's been clear for years that TikTok user data is accessible in China," Ryan told AFP. 

"Banning the use of the app on government phones is a prudent decision given this fact."

Ryan said Beijing would likely "perceive it as unfair treatment of and discrimination against a Chinese company".

The security concerns are underpinned by a 2017 Chinese law that requires local firms to hand over personal data to the state if it is relevant to national security.

Beijing has denied these reforms pose a threat to ordinary users.

China "has never and will not require companies or individuals to collect or provide data located in a foreign country, in a way that violates local law", foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in March.

- 'Rooted in xenophobia' -
 
TikTok has said such bans are "rooted in xenophobia", while insisting that it is not owned or operated by the Chinese government. 

The company's Australian spokesman Lee Hunter said it would "never" give data to the Chinese government.

"No one is working harder to make sure this would never be a possibility," he told Australia's Channel Seven.

But the firm acknowledged in November that some employees in China could access European user data, and in December it said employees had used the data to spy on journalists.

The app is used to share short, lighthearted videos and has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Many government departments were initially eager to use TikTok as a way to connect with a younger demographic that is harder to reach through traditional media channels.

New Zealand banned TikTok from government devices in March, saying the risks were "not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment". 

Earlier this year, the Australian government announced it would be stripping Chinese-made CCTV cameras from politicians' offices due to security concerns.
 
AFP

World

Variety

Australia

China

Ban

TikTok

Tech

Security

LBCI Next
Credit Suisse faces anger at final shareholder meeting
Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-16

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

LBCI
Variety
08:05

China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

China says Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark arms race

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:11

American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

LBCI
World
08:08

Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure

LBCI
World
07:35

Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg

LBCI
World
07:31

Brazil's BTG Pactual launches own dollar-backed stable coin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:08

Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure

LBCI
Variety
07:36

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a swoopy EV sedan that stands out in an SUV crowd

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-28

Lebanon fails to address social rights, continues to protect impunity: Amnesty International

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app