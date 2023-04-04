News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Credit Suisse chairman: "I am truly sorry"
World
2023-04-04 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Credit Suisse chairman: "I am truly sorry"
Credit Suisse's chairman told a room full of shareholders that he was "truly sorry" the Swiss bank was not able to get back on track at its final annual general meeting on Tuesday, according to a manuscript of his speech.
"I apologize that we were no longer able to stem the loss of trust that had accumulated over the years, and for disappointing you," Axel Lehmann said.
Lehmann, who has been chairman for a year, said that up until the week in which the forced merger with rival UBS (UBSG.S) was announced, he had believed in a successful turnaround for the bank, but the rapid downward spiral of events meant "the bank could not be saved".
The hastily arranged takeover by UBS, for which Switzerland invoked emergency legislation, bypassed Credit Suisse shareholders, who would otherwise have had a say, and largely wiped out the value of their holdings.
"Those who are at the helm at the end, are responsible, too. Hence, including me," Lehmann said.
Reuters
World
Credit Suisse
Chairman
Sorry
Banks
UBS
Switzerland
Next
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
L'Oreal buys luxury brand Aesop with eye on China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
World
2023-03-20
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
0
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
World
2023-03-29
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-03-29
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
2023-03-27
Swiss sight deposits jump, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took emergency liquidity
World
2023-03-27
Swiss sight deposits jump, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took emergency liquidity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
0
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
0
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
0
World
07:31
Brazil's BTG Pactual launches own dollar-backed stable coin
World
07:31
Brazil's BTG Pactual launches own dollar-backed stable coin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:37
Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits
World
03:37
Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits
0
World
2023-03-21
New York City braces for Trump indictment after ex-president urges protests
World
2023-03-21
New York City braces for Trump indictment after ex-president urges protests
0
World
2023-03-19
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
World
2023-03-19
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
0
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store