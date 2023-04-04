Germany forecast to skirt recession

World
2023-04-04 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany forecast to skirt recession
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Germany forecast to skirt recession

Germany is expected to narrowly escape recession and post modest growth in the first quarter of the year, according to the forecasts of leading economic institutes seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The so-called Joint Economic Forecasts, to be presented in Berlin on Wednesday, expect a 0.1 percent expansion in gross domestic product in the first quarter. This follows a 0.4 percent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022.
 
A recession is commonly defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

The five economic institutes which prepare the Joint Economic Forecasts predict GDP growth in Germany of 0.3 percent in 2023, up from a predicted contraction of 0.4 percent in the autumn, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters.

For 2024, the institutes - four German and one Austrian - forecast GDP growth of 1.5 percent, down from 1.9 percent previously.
 
In its annual economic report published in January, the German government forecast growth of 0.2 percent for 2023. The economics ministry will update its forecasts incorporating the results of the Joint Economic Forecasts this spring.

The economic institutes predict inflation of 6.0 percent in 2023, before slowing to 2.4 percent in 2024.

The Joint Economic Forecasts are prepared by the Ifo Institute, the Halle Institute for Economic Research, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the RWI – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research and the Austrian Institute of Economic Research.
 

World

Germany

Forecast

Skirt

Recession

Inflation

Europe

LBCI Next
Biden to discuss risks of AI in Tuesday meeting with science advisers
Trump faces day in court in historic US first
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:11

American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

LBCI
World
08:08

Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure

LBCI
World
07:35

Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg

LBCI
World
07:31

Brazil's BTG Pactual launches own dollar-backed stable coin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24

The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app