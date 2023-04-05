Italy's Design Holding says revenues rose 16% last year

2023-04-05 | 05:14
0min
Italy's Design Holding says revenues rose 16% last year

High-end interior design group Design Holding, which last year picked banks for a possible market listing, said on Wednesday its pro-forma revenues rose by 15.7% to 877 million euros ($960 million) in 2022, after the acquisition of Denmark's Designers Company.

Milan-based Design Holding, jointly controlled by private equity firms Carlyle Group and Investindustrial, owns brands such as B&B Italia, Flos and Louis Poulsen.

Design Holding's 2022 core earnings (EBITDA), including a 12 month contribution from Designers Company, rose to 211.8 million euros from 190 million euros a year earlier.

Last year the group hired investment bank Lazard to work on a possible listing, with Bank of America, JPMorgan, UBS and UniCredit acting as global coordinators for an initial public offering (IPO), two sources said.
 
 

World

Italy

Italian

Design Holding

Revenues

