News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
World
2023-04-05 | 08:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
Sales of new cars soared in Germany in March, official figures showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that the industry is shaking off the supply chain problems that have curbed production in recent months.
A total of 281,361 new cars hit the road in Europe's biggest economy last month, up 16.6 percent on a year earlier, according to the KBA federal transport authority.
The sharp rise, following a more modest 2.8-percent increase in February, showed that a global shortage of semiconductors has eased and manufacturers are now catching up on filling orders, said EY analyst Peter Fuss.
"We are seeing a noticeable improvement in the supply situation" that led to "massive production losses" last year, Fuss said.
"Order books are full. Production can be ramped up accordingly," he added.
SUVs remained the most popular choice in March, accounting for almost 30 percent of sales.
Sales of all-electric vehicles rose by 28 percent with more than 44,000 units sold, still well below the more than 100,000 EVs sold in December when customers raced to take advantage of government subsidies before they expired.
Demand for plug-in hybrids however plunged by 38.5 percent in March as a result of the absence of new sales incentives.
Germany's electric car market remains heavily reliant on discounts and government support, Fuss noted. Without those, he said, "buyers stay away".
The March increase in new registrations is likely to be an outlier, Fuss said, warning of headwinds for the industry once manufacturers have worked through their order books.
"Weak economic development and high inflation are leading to declining orders for new cars," he said.
For the whole of 2023, Fuss expects to see new car registrations increase by around 10 percent year-on-year.
AFP
World
Germany
Economy
Automobile
Indicator
Industry
Next
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:08
Canadian dollar seen up in one year if economy avoids hard landing: Reuters poll
World
06:08
Canadian dollar seen up in one year if economy avoids hard landing: Reuters poll
0
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
0
Variety
2023-04-04
Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints
Variety
2023-04-04
Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints
0
World
2023-04-04
Germany forecast to skirt recession
World
2023-04-04
Germany forecast to skirt recession
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
0
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
0
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
0
World
06:54
Kenya private sector activity in March; weaker shilling hurts - PMI
World
06:54
Kenya private sector activity in March; weaker shilling hurts - PMI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
0
World
2023-03-06
Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
World
2023-03-06
Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
0
World
2023-04-03
Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims
World
2023-04-03
Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims
0
World
2023-04-02
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
2023-04-02
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
6
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
7
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
8
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store