Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar

World
2023-04-06 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar

A Japanese military helicopter with 10 people on board disappeared from radar on Thursday near an island in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, according to an army spokesperson and media reports.

The aircraft went missing around 4:30 pm (0730 GMT), with the Ground Self-Defense Forces scrambling to assess the situation and gather information, the official said without elaborating. 

The helicopter belonged to the army's branch in the southern Kumamoto region, public broadcaster NHK said. 

After taking off from Okinawa's Miyako island before 4:00 pm, it was scheduled to have returned after an hour-long flight, according to NHK. 

"Saving lives is our utmost priority," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said while briefly addressing reporters.
 
AFP 
 

World

Japanese

Japan

Military

Helicopter

Radar

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Nuclear deployment to Belarus is response to NATO expansion
Versailles and Forbidden City to hold France-China exhibition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-26

Japanese man detained in China is Astellas Pharma employee

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-03

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent

LBCI
World
2023-01-14

US strongly committed to Japan defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia

LBCI
World
07:44

Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa

LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

LBCI
World
2023-03-19

Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app