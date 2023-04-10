News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Toll rises to three in French building collapse
World
2023-04-10 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Toll rises to three in French building collapse
Searchers on Monday recovered a third body from the rubble of a collapsed apartment in France's Marseille, as rescue workers raced against the clock to find five people still missing.
More than 24 hours after a suspected explosion at the building, where residents reporting a strong smell of gas, dozens of searchers and dogs worked among the debris as a fire still smouldered underneath.
But the mayor of the Mediterranean port city said rescue workers were still optimistic they could find survivors.
"There is still hope, and as long as there is hope, we will not stop," said mayor Benoit Payan, at the scene of the disaster.
Lionel Mathieu, the commander of the city's fire department, said his team was waging a "battle against time".
"The fire has not reached all parts, so there is hope that some people are still alive," he said.
The fire at the site has made it hard for sniffer dogs to detect more victims or survivors.
On Sunday, before the discovery of the bodies, local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people "were not responding to phone calls".
Five people in a neighboring building sustained minor injuries in the blast and collapse, which occurred around 12:40 am on Sunday (2240 GMT Saturday).
The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators are looking at the possibility it was the result of a gas leak.
Saveria Mosnier, who lives on a street near the site in the La Plaine neighborhood, said she was sleeping when a "huge blast... shook the room".
"I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming," she told AFP.
"We very quickly smelled a strong gas odor that hung around, we could still smell it this morning."
Deputy mayor Yannick Ohanessian told journalists at the scene that several witnesses had reported "a suspicious smell of gas".
- Evacuation -
Two buildings next to the destroyed property were severely damaged, with one collapsing later in the day without injuring any rescuers.
Almost 200 residents were evacuated from surrounding buildings.
The city provided some emergency shelter, and the local community also sprang into action to help coordinate housing and aid for them.
"A lot of families in the neighborhood are afraid," said Arnaud Dupleix, the president of a parents' association at the nearby Tivoli elementary school.
A ninth person living in a neighboring building had also been feared missing, but has since been in touch with relatives, the prosecutor's office said.
In 2018, eight people were killed in Marseille when two dilapidated buildings in the working-class district of Noailles caved in.
That disaster cast a harsh light on the city's housing standards, with aid groups saying 40,000 people were living in shoddy structures.
But authorities on Sunday appeared to rule out structural issues in the latest collapse.
"There was no danger notice for this building, and it is not in a neighborhood identified as having substandard housing," said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone region.
AFP
World
French
Building
Collapses
Structures
Infrastructure
Housing
Standards
Next
Futures muted after jobs data raises odds of more rate hikes
Trump’s response to criminal charges revives election lies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-26
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Middle East
2023-02-26
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
Middle East
2023-02-21
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured
Middle East
2023-02-10
Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo
Middle East
2023-01-23
Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
0
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
0
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
0
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-03
Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash
World
2023-03-03
Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain
Variety
2023-04-05
Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store