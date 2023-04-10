Thai shooting death toll rises to six

World
2023-04-10 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Thai shooting death toll rises to six
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Thai shooting death toll rises to six

Two more people have been found dead following a weekend shootout in southern Thailand, police said Monday, taking the death toll to six.

Police are hunting two gunmen over the bloodshed in the southern province of Surat Thani, while local media reported that a third was among the dead. 

Authorities found the body of a man in his 20s in a car on Sunday evening, and a woman's body was found on Monday, police officer Ampai Meemassu told AFP. Four people had been confirmed dead on Saturday.

The two newly confirmed victims were identified as the son and wife of one of the suspects, Ampai said.

Thai media reported that the victims and suspects were all part of the same extended family. 

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and there has been a steady trickle of violent incidents in the past 12 months, including one of the deadliest attacks in recent history.

The kingdom was stunned in October after a former police sergeant murdered 36 people, 24 of them children, in the northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

And last month, three people were killed and another three wounded in a Phetchaburi province shooting, which ended only after a 15-hour stand-off.
 
AFP

World

South

Thailand

Shooting

Death Toll

Rises

Victims

Suspects

LBCI Next
Russia jails two for protest against military mobilization
Sunak, Biden to mark 25 years since N.Irish peace deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

US reaches $144.5 mln settlement with Texas church shooting victims

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

In Istanbul, Turks light candles to mourn earthquake victims in the south

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

South Africa's AVI profit rises marginally on price hikes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises above 45,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:29

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

LBCI
World
09:23

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

LBCI
World
09:19

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
World
09:09

Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app