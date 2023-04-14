News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
2023-04-14 | 07:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Five Austrian ex-officials went on trial in Vienna on Friday, risking up to five years in prison for allegedly granting asylum to a Syrian former general suspected of crimes against humanity.
It is the latest case linked to the prosecution of Syrian officials in Europe, where Syrian refugees have drawn on the principle of universal jurisdiction to ensure suspected war criminals are held accountable.
In 2016, an international non-profit organization tipped off Austrian authorities about war crimes allegations against Khaled al-Halabi, who served as head of state security in the northwest city of Raqa from 2009-2013, after locating him in Vienna.
The Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA) accuses the branch under Halabi's command of committing "egregious crimes against humanity, including murder and torture, along with sexual offences... with his knowledge".
The defendants -- four ex-senior officials in Austria's domestic BVT intelligence agency and a former asylum agency official -- are accused of abusing their office to procure asylum for Halabi under an alleged deal with Mossad, Israel's secret service.
Prosecutors say they helped Halabi transfer from France to Austria and obtain asylum in 2015 "under false pretenses" under a "cooperation agreement" between a "foreign partner service" and the BVT.
Austrian media have identified the "foreign partner service" as Mossad.
Halabi left Syria in 2013 and arrived in France in 2014, but was reportedly denied asylum due to concerns that he might have been involved in war crimes.
The defendants deny any wrongdoing, but if convicted could face up to five years in prison on charges of abuse of office.
The trial is expected to last five days.
According to prosecutors, the investigation into Halabi is still ongoing.
Courts in Austria, Germany and Sweden have convicted former Syrian officials in connection with the country's devastating civil war.
France's top court is due to rule on three members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime for collusion in crimes against humanity in May.
A string of embarrassing scandals has tarnished the reputation of Austria's spy agency. In 2021, a new body, the DSN, replaced the BVT agency as part of far-reaching intelligence reforms.
AFP
World
Middle East
Five
Austrians
On Trial
Over
Syrian
Ex-General
Next
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Five arrested over human sacrifice at Indian temple
World
2023-04-05
Five arrested over human sacrifice at Indian temple
0
Middle East
2023-03-13
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
Middle East
2023-03-13
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
0
Middle East
2023-03-08
Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home
Middle East
2023-03-08
Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:04
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
World
08:04
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
0
Variety
07:49
European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force
Variety
07:49
European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force
0
World
07:39
Crowded skies and seas
World
07:39
Crowded skies and seas
0
World
07:36
Trump, other 2024 hopefuls seek NRA's blessing amid spate of shootings
World
07:36
Trump, other 2024 hopefuls seek NRA's blessing amid spate of shootings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
0
Variety
2023-03-24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
2023-03-24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
0
World
2023-04-04
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
World
2023-04-04
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
3
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
5
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
6
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
8
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store